Barclays Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

