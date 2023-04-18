Barclays Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $54.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $128,142,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

