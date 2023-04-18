BayCom (BCML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). BayCom had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. On average, analysts expect BayCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCML opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80.

BayCom Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayCom

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BayCom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

Featured Stories

