Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMWYY opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

