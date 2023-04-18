bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of bebe stores stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Get bebe stores alerts:

bebe stores Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.