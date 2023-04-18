Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 762,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,916,000 after acquiring an additional 67,578 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,929. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $241.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

