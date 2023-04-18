Beldex One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.23 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Beldex has a market cap of $228.44 million and $2.23 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.34 or 0.06946790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022788 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

