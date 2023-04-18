BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Shares of BRBR opened at $34.51 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

