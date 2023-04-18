BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 98.9 %
Shares of BLU stock traded up $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 151,242,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.