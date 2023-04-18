BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of BELLUS Health to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BLU stock traded up $7.18 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 151,242,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.15. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 394.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

