BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Trading 98.6% Higher

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) traded up 98.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.28. 516,895 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 788% from the average session volume of 58,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 99.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of -0.49.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

