Bender Robert & Associates Sells 56 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,291 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.1% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.31. 161,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,813. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

