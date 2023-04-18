Bfsg LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 879,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,214 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

