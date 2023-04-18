Bfsg LLC Buys New Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ASO opened at $64.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 103,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,892 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.