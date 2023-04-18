Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

