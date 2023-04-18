Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

