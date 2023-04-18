Bfsg LLC Purchases 1,916 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $139.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $164.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

