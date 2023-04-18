Bfsg LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHF stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

