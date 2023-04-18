Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $429.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
