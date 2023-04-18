Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in March

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BITGF opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Biotage AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

