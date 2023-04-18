Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIREF. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

BIREF opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 49.27% and a return on equity of 29.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

