Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001016 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.47 million and $154.12 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00140632 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.