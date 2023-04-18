Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $169,088.49 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001923 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

BTCST is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.6213257 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $142,159.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.