BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 50,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,753. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
