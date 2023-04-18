BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the March 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.73. 50,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,753. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

