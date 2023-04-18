BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.01 on Tuesday, reaching $693.35. The company had a trading volume of 166,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,783. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $677.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $684.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

