BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 460,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.28. 347,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,871. The company has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

