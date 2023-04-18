Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 141.6% in March

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the March 15th total of 365,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 999,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXSL remained flat at $25.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 553,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.45. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $28.39.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.75 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 47.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.75%.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 70.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 264,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 109,138 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $13,961,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 160.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 132,235 shares during the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

