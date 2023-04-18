Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 49,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,376. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
