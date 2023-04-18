Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSL traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 49,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,376. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 412,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

