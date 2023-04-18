Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Stock Performance
Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.