BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$130.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$130.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.64.
Shares of CP traded up C$1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$107.10. 594,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.13.
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
