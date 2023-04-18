BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$130.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) has been given a C$130.00 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.38% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$109.64.

Shares of CP traded up C$1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$107.10. 594,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$86.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$111.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$104.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$103.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5278515 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total value of C$278,934.48. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

