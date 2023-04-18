BMO Capital Markets Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Infosys Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
