BMO Capital Markets Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $18.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. Infosys has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

