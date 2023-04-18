BNB (BNB) Price Tops $343.41 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $343.41 or 0.01135399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion and approximately $745.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,289 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,459.61976343. The last known price of BNB is 342.55669841 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1265 active market(s) with $784,458,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

