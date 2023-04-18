BNB (BNB) Price Tops $343.41 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $343.41 or 0.01135399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion and approximately $745.21 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,865,289 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,865,459.61976343. The last known price of BNB is 342.55669841 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1265 active market(s) with $784,458,776.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
