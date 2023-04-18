Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO David I. Goulden Sells 550 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $20.63 on Tuesday, reaching $2,696.68. 244,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,526.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,193.94. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

