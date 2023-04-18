Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.46 and last traded at C$40.55. 106,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 258,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

