Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 11,671 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,082,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $52.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

