Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 704.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 625,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

