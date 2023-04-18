Breakwater Capital Group Buys New Shares in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 36,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

SHYD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 146,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.22.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

