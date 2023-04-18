Breakwater Capital Group Invests $641,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.61. 309,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.06. The company has a market cap of $467.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

