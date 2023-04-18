Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,504,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,547,000 after purchasing an additional 55,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.63. 30,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,662. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

