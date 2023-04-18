Breakwater Capital Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Coco Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,351,000 after purchasing an additional 36,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,955,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,199. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $462.87 and a 200 day moving average of $453.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

