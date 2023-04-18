Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,054,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $665,497,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.