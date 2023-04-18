Breakwater Capital Group Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.30. 59,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

