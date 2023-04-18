Breakwater Capital Group Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 743,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 180,889 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 480,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 73,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 818,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

