BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

