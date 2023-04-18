Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 698,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,742. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
