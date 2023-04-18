Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 85.8% annually over the last three years. Broadmark Realty Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. 698,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,742. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a negative net margin of 109.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

