Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target at $202.40

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $150.16 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.39.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $10.89. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $244,586,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

