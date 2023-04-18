Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $68.60

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,655,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,332,000 after acquiring an additional 390,842 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 108,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $5,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Stories

