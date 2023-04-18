Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT at $27.45

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 3.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

