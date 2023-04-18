Brokerages Set IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) PT at $27.45

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.45.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
IVERIC bio Company Profile
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
