Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) PT at $28.73

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. MKM Partners downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $1,443,449.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,503. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

