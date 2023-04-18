Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $33.57

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.