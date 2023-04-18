Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $33.57

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,337.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.13. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

