Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Target Price at $29.29

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.29.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of X opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

