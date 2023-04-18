Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 154,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,687,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

